YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who pleaded guilty in June to dragging a woman out of her car and beating her with a hammer was sentenced Thursday to four to six years in prison.

Jamela Chatman, 28, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felonious assault.

The sentence was agreed upon by defense attorneys and prosecutors and upheld by Judge Sweeney.

Chatman was arrested Aug. 21, 2021, after police were called about 12:50 p.m. to Gibson Street for a fight. Reports said a woman told officers that she was driving on Gibson Street with her twins in the car when a car driven by Chatman cut her off. Chatman dragged her out of the car and beat her with a hammer and her fists before taking the car keys, reports said.

Reports said Chatman also made a Facebook Live video bragging about taking the woman’s keys. Police were able to find out where she was after the video was posted and she was taken into custody there.

Police found a hammer but did not find the keys, reports said.

Chatman apologized before she was sentenced. Her attorney, Tony Meranto, asked the judge to stick to the sentencing agreement. He said his client’s criminal record was minor before her arrest, and she had previous issues with the victim in the case.

While she was free on bond after her guilty plea, Chatman was arrested July 28 on a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly hitting another woman with an aluminum baseball bat. Judge Sweeney revoked her bond after that arrest, and she has been in the county jail since then.

That case is still pending in the court.