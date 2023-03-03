A woman was in court on Friday after she entered into guilty pleas to tampering with evidence, domestic violence, reckless homicide, and attempted endangering children in the death of 8-year-old Paityn Merkins.

Jessica Currence of Harrison County is the girlfriend of Kristopher Merkins, whose trial starts on March 7.

Eight-year-old Paityn Merkins died at the couple’s former home in Moorefield on June 27, 2021.

Currence was sentenced to 30 months for Reckless Homicide, 24 months for attempted endangering children, and 12 months for the charge of tampering with evidence, for a total of 5 1/2 years.

“No sentence that I could give today could ever bring back Paityn, and I’m sorry for that, but that’s not what I’m here for, I can’t bring her back. I want you to know that I considered the evidence and I handed out a sentence that I’ve thought about, I’ve prayed about, and I believe is correct.” Judge Shawn Hervey – Harrison County

All charges will be served consecutively in the Ohio Department Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Merkins is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, felonious assault, reckless homicide, four counts of endangering children and domestic violence.