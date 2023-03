An Ohio woman will get jail time after she admitted to selling drugs ‘to support her family.’

Alia N. Everhart, 40, of Coshocton was charged in April of 2022 for trafficking in cocaine, a felony.

She was also charged with three other counts of trafficking in cocaine, fifth-degree felonies, from events on Nov. 16, Oct. 26 and Oct. 13 of 2021.

Judge Robert Batchelor sentenced Everhart to 3 to 4 1/2 years for selling drugs.