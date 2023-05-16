**Related Video Above: Star Wars-themed weddings in Akron on May 4.**

GOSHEN, Ohio (WJW) — One 77-year-old woman recently walked down the aisle to marry none other than herself.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dorothy “Dottie” Fideli donned a lacy white dress and a fluffed veil for the symbolic ceremony reportedly held over the weekend at O’Bannon Terrace Retirement Community in Goshen, Ohio, in front of family and friends.

“I said, ‘you know what? I’ve done everything else. Why not? I’m going to marry myself,’” the bride told Today.com.

The ceremony, officiated by her property manager, started as more of a joke, with Fideli wanting to help make other residents in her community smile. But, according to Today.com, the wedding transformed into more of a serious event as Fideli reflected on what it means to love oneself.

Fideli told the outlet she married to a man once, back in 1965, but had never had a formal wedding ceremony. Her daughter was reportedly in attendance on the big day over the weekend and said she was overjoyed for her mother.

When asked about her feelings during the ceremony Fideli told Today.com: “I was nervous, but then I was really happy.”

See photos from the celebratory event right here.