COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed.

According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 Chevy Malibu.

Morgan had jumped on the hood of the tow truck while a man tried to possess her car and opened fire.

Morgan struck the front and back tires of the tow truck.

Police are investigating the incident.