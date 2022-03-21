An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges.

Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ.

The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was taken to the MedVet clinic for a hemorrhage in one of his eyes.

WFJM reports the dog, Wilson, was named after a Warren police officer.

Wilson has been treated with painkillers according to the news outlet.