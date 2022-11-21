DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink.

Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police report, Heidi allegedly served her and her grandmother ice cream on what she called, “a day like any other day”.

While her grandmother stood in the kitchen washing the dishes, Matheny allegedly walked up behind her and pushed her head into the sink, holding her there “until the bubbles stopped”. After this, Heidi told police she brought her grandmother to the bathtub to make sure she was dead.

Officers investigated the apartment on the 300 block of East Somers Street just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 93-year-old Alice Matheny lying dead in the bathtub, the police report says. Alice Matheny was brought to the Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police arrested Heidi Matheny that evening.

Heidi appeared in court the following day for her arraignment where she was charged with one count of murder, according to the Preble County Jail website. Her bond was set at $500,000, plus an added fee of $85.

According to the Eaton Municipal Court, Matheny said she did not wish to have an attorney and was assigned Gractia Hubler as counsel by the judge.