COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The BWC Special Investigations Department discovered that Davis potentially earned wages while collecting disability benefits from the BWC.

It was confirmed that while Davis was collecting benefits, she worked for seven different employers over the course of two years and held positions such as manager, assistant manager, packer, and machine operator.

A Franklin County judge found Frances Davis guilty and sentenced her to five years of community control to pay the restitution as well.