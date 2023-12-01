OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio woman thought she booked the trip of a lifetime, but now she is $32,000 poorer and has no house, according to The Enquirer.

Kerri Witman, of Cincinnati, decided to take a three-year around-the-world cruise, planning to work remotely as she traveled. She booked the trip in April 2022 and paid $32,000 for a first installment and deposit. She even sold her home and many possessions.

She booked the trip through Life at Sea cruises which promised visits to 148 counties, the seven continents and 400 ports.

The company canceled the trip earlier this month, saying it could not secure a ship for the voyage. The ship was scheduled to depart from Turkey Nov. 1.

Witman runs a marketing agency called Clever Lucy and previously said she had support of colleagues to take the journey.

Double occupancy rooms on the ship were advertised at $38,500 per person per year, and Witman told The Enquirer it seemed like a sound financial investment. The trip did include food, internet and medical care.

Witman says the trip cancellation is “disappointing.” Following the sale of her home, she moved into an apartment in the Cincinnati area.