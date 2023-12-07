Last week, Ohio Judge Timothy Gilligan got creative when he sentenced a woman who violently threw hot food in a Chipotle worker’s face.

According to CBS News, Rosemary Hayne was originally sentenced to 180 days of jail time, with 90 days suspended, after she was caught on video throwing a rice bowl into the face of Chipotle worker Emily Russell. Because Hayne ordered her food online, police could quickly track her down with the contact information she gave to the restaurant.

The judge asked Hayne at her sentencing if she would rather do jail time or walk in her victim’s shoes for two months to learn how people should treat each other.

Hayne’s attorney told CBS that his client “truly regrets her actions and the pain it caused,” but he did not disclose which restaurant she will work in.

CBS says that the sentence comes as violence against fast-food and retail workers is on the rise, with surveys showing that 6 in 10 retail employees had witnessed a violent attack in their workplace in the last year.

By accepting Judge Gilligan’s offer, Hayne reduced her sentence by 60 days by working 20 hours per week at a fast-food location for two months.

Fox8 News interviewed Judge Gilligan, who told the news outlet that he was inspired to give Hayve the chance to see the world through her victim’s eyes. He would also reduce the cost to taxpayers by not having Hayne incarcerated for a longer period.

According to CBS MoneyWatch, Russell was in ‘shock’ but relieved at the outcome, stating that Haynes is lucky to only have to work 20 hours a week. She herself had been working 65 hours at Chipotle in Parma, Ohio.

She also told the news outlet that she did not believe that the apology she received from Hayne at the sentencing was sincere and could not make eye contact with her attacker.

It is reported that although Russell had worked at Chipotle for more than four years and was earning 19.25 an hour when she was assaulted, she quit a month later because she did not feel supported by the restaurant chain. She claims they never reached out to her after the incident and that she even had to work an additional four hours after being hit in the face with hot food.

CBS says that Russell now works as a crew member at a Raising Cane restaurant but hopes to be promoted to management.

CBS also says that Chipotle didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, December 7, 2023)