An Ohio woman was arrested after she shot her boyfriend in the face with a handgun he was showing her how to use, according to police

Allegedly, Anna Sigarroa, 36, of Toledo, recently purchased a gun at their home and her boyfriend Christopher Antron Scott Jr. was showing her how to use it, according to WTVG.

Police say Sigarroa told them that she wanted her boyfriend to put the weapon away because he wasn’t allowed to be around guns because he was found guilty of previous felony charges.

Allegedly Scott refused and Sigarroa tried to take the gun away but Scott was shot in the mouth.

Scott apparently drove himself to a hospital, there’s no word on his conditions.

Sigarroa was taken to the Lucas County Jail on a felonious assault charge. She has since been released