WADSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) – A Medina County woman plans to share her $1 million lottery prize with her mom and dad.

The million-dollar prize was won on the scratch-off game Billion.

The winner, only identified as Lisa, could have gotten an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years, but she chose the cash option of $500,000. After taxes, she will get $360,000.

Lisa bought the ticket with money she won at a local racino.

“You don’t ever expect to win, you dream of it, but never expect it to happen! It’s the surprise of a lifetime, and I’m excited for what I can do for others. It’s not about me, it’s about what I can do for others,” she said.

Lisa said she will first buy a new car for her dad since his vehicle is in the shop often, and she plans to use some money to help her mom. The rest will go into savings.