COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is determining whether legal avenues exist for investigating Ticketmaster following the mangled rollout of tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“Ohio does not have a price gouging statute law like many other states do,” a spokesperson for Yost said in an email. “The Attorney General is examining our consumer practice statute to determine if there is a legal theory available under Ohio law.”

Yost’s office said Ohioans who may have been a victim of an unfair or deceptive practice should call 800-282-0515.

The ticket-buying process for the megastar’s first tour in more than five years has been riddled with problems, leading Tennessee’s attorney general to investigate for possible antitrust violations.

The developing situation has also garnered the attention of politicians like Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar who is demanding action from Ticketmaster.

“Since Ticketmaster merged with LiveNation, consumers have had to pay the price,” Klobuchar said. “Ticketmaster’s power insulates it from the competitive pressures that push companies to innovate and improve. Americans deserve better.”

Swift fans flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday to purchase presale tickets with special codes, the website crashed multiple times. The same occurred Wednesday when another special sale for Capitol One cardholders was held.

Ticketmaster issued a statement Tuesday blaming “unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets. Ticketmaster then announced Friday’s general public sale for the tour had been canceled.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted Thursday.