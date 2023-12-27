COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has a new social media law starting in 2024.

Attorney General Dave Yost is making the public aware of a new Ohio state law giving parents oversight of their children’s use of social media websites and online services and products aimed at children.

The Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act, approved by the General Assembly in July, will take effect on Jan. 15, 2024.

“This law aims to give parents more control over their children creating new social media accounts,” Yost said. “So just like any other time, if you feel like you’ve been wronged by a company, we take those complaints and work to resolve any issues – this is no different.”

The Ohio Attorney General is charged with enforcing this law, which applies not only to traditional social media companies such as Facebook, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok but also to any websites, services, and products targeted to children or reasonably expected to be accessed by children.

Beginning Jan. 15, operators must obtain parental consent before establishing accounts for children under the age of 16. They also must present parents with a list of censoring or content moderation features.

The law defines an operator as anyone who operates an online website, service, or product that allows users to do all of the following:

Interact socially with other users on the website, service, or product.

Create a public or semi-public profile to sign into and use the website, service, or product.

Populate a list of other users with whom they share a connection within the website, service, or product.

Create or post content viewable by others – for example, on message boards, chat rooms, video channels, direct messages, or a main feed that contains content generated by others on the website, service, or product.

When consent is granted, operators must then send written confirmation of the account to the parent or legal guardian. When consent is not given, operators must deny the child access to the platform.

In cases where operators fail to provide notification or a parent wishes to terminate a child’s access, parents should contact the website operator, who then has 30 days to terminate the child’s access. If parents are unsuccessful in the account being deleted, they are encouraged to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office here.

The new law does not require operators to notify parents about accounts created before Jan. 15, 2024.