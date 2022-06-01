BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The second of Ohio’s two primary elections is set for August 2.

In Belmont County, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, there are only four races on your ballot—State Central Committeeman, State Central Committeewoman, and House seats in Districts 95 and 96.

They remind everyone that July 5 is the last day to register in order to vote in that election.

And there will be early voting, just as there is in every other election.

“Early voting will start July 6,” said Aaron Moore, director of the Belmont County Election Board. “We’ll be open from 8 to 5. The week before the election, we’ll be open 8 to 6, and then we will be open the week of the election as well. And we will have voting by mail, so you can always call out here and request an absentee application, fill out the application and we can mail you a ballot.”

They don’t expect a big turnout.

Even in the first primary, they say the turnout was light.

And in August, they realize many people will be vacationing and enjoying summer activities.

But they still encourage everyone to get out and vote.

As always, the polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.