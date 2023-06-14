COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wolf Run State Park in Noble County is now wanted for more than just its scenic beauty

A gas and oil extraction company, whose identity is shielded, due to state law, has put in a request, or nomination to drill under the state-owned park in Noble County.

The company put in the nomination to the Oil and Gas Land Management (OGLM) Commission to free up the land for drilling, which has triggered a public comment period.

If the OGLM decides whether to accept the nomination, leasing rights go out in a competitive bidding process. The nomination can be found here.

The initial nomination does not indicate any surface impacts of the park.

Drillers will be able to access gas and oil by drilling thousands of feet down from an adjacent well, then turning horizontally or across to reach the minerals. High Volumes of water, sand, and chemicals are then used to free methane and other compounds from the shale.

Wolf Run is not the only state park wanted by the oil and gas industry. Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County and two other designated wildlife areas in Eastern Ohio are also wanted.

Wolf Run offers many recreational activities such as fishing, boating, swimming, and hiking, and is known for its scenic and peaceful woodlands.