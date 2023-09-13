Olivia Rodrigo announced her new world tour on Wednesday.

The Guts world tour will have special guests that include The Breeders, Chappel Roan, Pinkpantheress, and Remi Wolf.

The closest place on the tour to the Ohio Valley would be Columbus on March 22, 2024, at the Nationwide Arena

Rodrigo said stay tuned for more dates to come.

You need to register for access to tickets. You have until Sunday, September 17th to do so.

The registration email says “If you are selected to receive a unique code, the ticket sale will begin on Thursday, September 21, and will continue while tickets are available. Only those who received codes for this sale will be able to enter the queue.”

You can register for tickets, here

