YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown mom got the surprise of her life Wednesday evening after her newest little addition just couldn’t wait to get to the hospital to meet her.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Natay Ford said she started having contractions and her oldest daughter, just 9 years old, called 911.

An EMT ambulance was taking Ford to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital when first responders knew they had to pull over.

She gave birth to her fourth child, Daylin Cox-Ford, before the ambulance made it to the hospital. Paramedics Reed and Beauchene were there to help — only their last names were given in a press release provided by Emergency Medical Transport.

Daylin was delivered at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

“I was shocked. I was definitely shocked. I just thought I had some time. I knew I was having this baby because his head started popping out,” Ford said.

Ford says she is grateful for the paramedics’ help and quick thinking.

Both mom and baby are happy and healthy and will be discharged soon.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.