OHIO- Local Ohio deputies are saying a woman in lucky to be alive after a deer ran into the front of her vehicle.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call from a Columbus, Ohio, resident that was traveling through Noble County on Interstate 77 when a deer ran in front of their vehicle.

Although the deer caused a tremendous amount of damage to the vehicle, the driver, and thankfully the only occupant, was extremely lucky and walked away uninjured, deputies say

Sheriff Mackie would like to remind everyone that deer activity is nearing its peak for the year and it’s important for drivers to vigilant this time of year

The deer did not survive