Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming.

The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing

Vendors include:

Aime’s Gourmet Pickles

Brad to Go

Chuy’s

Dewey’s

El Meson

Rolling Indulgence

1776 Grill

McNasty’s

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

JA & Sweetummm’s

Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine

Lil’ Tik Weenies

More vendors are expected to be announced with menus coming soon.

There will also be a Bud Light Beer Garden. SESH, Jameson and Tully’s Pickleback, Fireball and Pickle Juice, Mr Boro’s Tavern Bloody Mary’s will also be available.

Live music will be included from 3 pm-10 pm.

for more information, head on over to their Facebook event page.