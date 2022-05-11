Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming.

The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing

Vendors include:

  • Aime’s Gourmet Pickles
  • Brad to Go
  • Chuy’s
  • Dewey’s
  • El Meson
  • Rolling Indulgence
  • 1776 Grill
  • McNasty’s
  • Mr. Boro’s Tavern
  • JA & Sweetummm’s
  • Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine
  • Lil’ Tik Weenies

More vendors are expected to be announced with menus coming soon.

There will also be a Bud Light Beer Garden. SESH, Jameson and Tully’s Pickleback, Fireball and Pickle Juice, Mr Boro’s Tavern Bloody Mary’s will also be available.

Live music will be included from 3 pm-10 pm.

for more information, head on over to their Facebook event page.