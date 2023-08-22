Police say they arrested a woman after they said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Bellaire, Ohio police say they arrested 31-year-old Stacie Lynn Garloch on numerous drug charges.

Police say they responded to a call on 41st Street where they spoke to Garloch.

Officers say when they spoke to Garloch in her bedroom they found drug and drug paraphernalia.

Garloch was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Police say these are the items seized as evidence: