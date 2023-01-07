COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning.

Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m.

Detectives are waiting for the coroner’s ruling on the cause of death, police said. Rumpke operations were suspended while homicide and fire investigators were on the scene Thursday, but a spokesperson for the company said the plant reopened at about 4 p.m.

Columbus police have asked anyone with information to call their homicide unit at 614-645-4730.