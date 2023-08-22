Police in Ohio are investigating vandalism at a school gym.

Officers from Steubenville, Ohio say they responded to Bishop Mussio Lovers Lane Camp (the old Aquinas Gym) in regards to a breaking and entering and vandalism.

Paint was thrown about the gym, doors, and equipment were damaged, the banners on the walls were torn down, and some property was stolen, according to officials.

Detectives say they are reviewing security cameras in the area and have some people of interest.

