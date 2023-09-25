A local Ohio man was arrested after he was served a warrant, police say

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they went to serve a warrant in Clarington, Ohio to Christopher Martie, age 34 from Sardis Ohio.

Officials say Martie ran from police when being served.

Deputies say they caught up to Martie and he resisted arrest and was taken to the ground.

Martie was then placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail where he is currently being held on the following charges: His Warrant, Obstruction, Resisting arrest, Possession of Drug abuse instruments, and Criminal Damaging for the damage done to the cruiser