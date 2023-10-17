JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Steubenville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing female juvenile.

Reahana Shields was supposed to attend a youth center in Steubenville on Monday, but when class was canceled she called her mother saying she was at a Rent-A-Center store.

Reahana does not have a cell phone with her, though, according to the police report. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray t-shirt with a black skull on it.

Reahana is a 15-year-old white female.

Anyone with information can contact Steubenville Police at (740) 283-6090