Police say they are looking for a suspect that led them on a high-speed chase that started on Ohio State Route 7.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they were pulling over a Black 2016 Honda Accord with Ohio plates for a moving violation when the car refused to stop near milepost 18 in Steubenville.

The vehicle took off reaching over 100 MPH on State Route 7.

Once the vehicle exited State Route 7, police say the Honda went to County Road 26, County Road 28, County Road 74 and eventually ended up on State Route 151.

Troopers say the speeds continued to reach over 100 MPH and because of the nature of the roads they had to terminate the pursuit.

No information was given at this time regarding a description of the subject.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle, you can contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol.