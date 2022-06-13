A Virginia police officer has been arrested on federal charges that he sexually exploited a child.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Newport News Police Sgt. Michael Nicholas Covey was arrested Friday on one count of sexual exploitation of children.

The charge against Covey stems from an investigation in Ohio.

An FBI agent’s affidavit says authorities found child pornography in the possession of a convicted sex offender in Hocking County, Ohio, and linked the images to Covey.

The Newport News Police Department says it placed Covey on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.