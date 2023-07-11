PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been missing since January.

According to the PPD, Alayna Villeda, 17, was last seen in Portsmouth on Jan. 29, 2023. She was 16 at the time of her disappearance, according to the PPD and the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Villeda is described as a white female standing 5’6″ and weighing approximately 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the PPD. Officers say she also has a tattoo on her right shoulder.

Anyone with any information on Villeda’s whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD at 740-353-4101.