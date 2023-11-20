OHIO– Ohio Deputies say they performed a traffic stop and found a loaded firearm during a a search.

Monroe County Sheriff Deputies say they performed a traffic stop on a Red Chevy Avalanche for multiple violations on SR 7 in Jackson Twp.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a Curt Hendershot, age 52 from New Matamoras Ohio

During the course of the traffic stop, Deputies say K9 Miller recovered a loaded firearm along with drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

Hendershot was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Hendershot is charged with Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, Tampering with evidence, and Having Weapons while under disability.