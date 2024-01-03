MARIETTA, Ohio (WTRF) — A prostitute is claiming an Ohio man raped her after they allegedly agreed on sex for $100

According to Chief Deputy Mark A. Warden of Washington County, agents with the southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Timothy Chancellor, 48, a Belpre Township man, after a search of a Little Hocking home.

Officials say on December 30, the victim went to the Marietta Fire Department, reporting Chancellor raped them at his home in Belpre Township.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies met with the victim, who told them she was an escort with an online escort website.

According to the victim, Chancellor responded to the victim’s ad and agreed to meet in exchange for $100. The agreement was allegedly confirmed by text messages between the victim and Chancellor.

The victim told officials that Chancellor anally and orally raped the victim and never paid them the $100.

Officials say on January 2, Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, MCTF, and HTTF Agent executed a search warrant at Chancellor’s residence.

Chancellor lied about meeting the victim for sex, deleted a voicemail from the victim (which was later retrieved), obtained a new cell phone, and appears to have tampered with camera footage from his Ring doorbell at the time of the offense.

Chancellor eventually admitted to receiving consensual oral sex from the victim and attempting to mislead investigators.

It is reported that upon agents entering the residence to execute the search warrant, Chancellor hurried to his bedroom and attempted to hide a straw and glass plate covered in methamphetamine residue (some of which fell on the floor). He later admitted to being addicted to meth.

Officials say they removed 32 firearms from the residence.

Chancellor was arrested for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

According to officials, Chancellor was taken to the Washington County Jail, and was released after posting a $2500 plus PR bond after appearing before the Washington County Municipal Court.

