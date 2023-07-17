A raccoon with a mayonnaise jar stuck on its head led police in Painesville, Ohio – a suburb of Cleveland – on a chase.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Painesville Police Department officers were responding to sightings of the distressed animal when they found it near an intersection in Painesville. This footage released by local police shows the critter scurrying away as the officers approach it.

The officers were eventually able to catch up with the raccoon and removed the jar, after which it scampered off into the night, the footage shows.