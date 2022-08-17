The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred Aug. 30, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Graveside services for Army Pfc. Donald M. Born will be performed by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, preceding the interment.

A native of Steubenville, Ohio, Born was a member of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. His unit was taking part in a defensive action near Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula July 30, 1950, when the North Korean People’s Army launched a probing attack against Born’s unit, which then withdrew to a new position. He went missing during the attack but was not reported as officially missing in action until a month later. Born, who was just 19, was never listed as a prisoner of war. Subsequently, the Army issued a presumptive finding of death Dec. 31, 1953.

In January 1951, remains, designated X-220 Masan, were recovered near the village of Pyonggo-ri in the vicinity of Chinju. While examiners thought Born could be associated with X-220, it could not be proven. X-220 was later transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as an Unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

During Phase 1 of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Korean War Disinterment Project in March 2019, X-220 was disinterred from the Punchbowl, as part of the planned exhumation of all remains originating from the Masan area of the Pusan Perimeter, and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

Born was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 21, 2022 after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.