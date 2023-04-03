BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Mike Kovalyk spent 40 years with the Bellaire Police Department, the last 12 of those as chief.

After retiring, he went on to be a Belmont County Sheriff’s deputy and resource officer at Belmont Career Center for the past five years.

Friends and family say Kovalyk knew everyone in Bellaire—and their license plate numbers!

They say he had a genuine comraderie with the people.

“Mike, to me, was a very gentle man,” said Bellaire Mayor Edward Marling. “He was always willing to help. He liked to take time off to go hunting and things like that. He was an avid sportsman, so he got to do it all in his lifetime. I hope he’s at peace now.”

“I worked with Chief Kovalyk for many years at the Bellaire Police Department,” said Interim Chief J.J. Watson. “He loved the community. He loved being a police officer.”

Kovalyk is survived by his wife, Rosalie, and their three children—Robert, Michael and Clara.

Visitation will be Wednesday at the Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Home in Bellaire.

The funeral service will be Thursday at the Martins Ferry Greek Orthodox Church.