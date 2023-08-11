***Video above: BBB warns of ‘big ticket item’ scams on Facebook Marketplace***

COLUMBUS (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Commerce is warning Ohioans about a scam that targets grieving families when they’re most vulnerable.

Using recent obituaries, scammers will contact families pretending to work for funeral homes or cemeteries to acquire their financial information.

“It’s an awful scam that targets families when they’re most vulnerable after losing a loved one,” said Daphne Hawk, the superintendent of the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing.

According to officials, at least one Ohio cemetery’s clients have been impacted by the scam.

So, what should you do if you receive a suspicious call? Hang up immediately and call the funeral home or cemetery directly.

Learn more about the scam at the Ohio Department of Commerce website.