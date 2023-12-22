Video from a previous broadcast on the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Camping spaces are available in state parks located on the path of the 2024 solar eclipse.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources is reminding campers that spots are still available in Ohio State Parks for the solar eclipse, taking place on April 8, 2024. Campers can sleep under the stars and then stay to witness history that afternoon.

“Our state parks provide a beautiful backdrop to all sorts of fun outdoor activities,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our campers can get a great spot for the total eclipse along with some expert programming from our naturalists and fun activities all weekend long.”

Ohio State Parks near or in the path of the total solar eclipse include:

Alum Creek State Park

Delaware State Park

East Harbor State Park

Findley State Park

Geneva State Park

Grand Lake St. Marys State Park

Headlands Beach State Park

Hueston Woods State Park

Indian Lake State Park

Lake Loramie State Park

Maumee Bay State Park

Mt. Gilead State Park

Portage Lakes State Park

Punderson State Park

Sycamore State Park

Van Buren State Park

Wingfoot Lake State Park

Programming will take place throughout the parks from April 6-8, including science projects, astronomy lessons and wildlife observations involving the eclipse.

Campers can reserve their spot by visiting ReserveOhio.com.

Those camping cannot make reservations to arrive or depart on April 8. Campers must set reservations to arrive on April 7 or earlier and depart on April 9 or later.

Find more information about Ohio’s “Total Eclipse of the Parks” on ODNR’s website.