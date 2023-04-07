One person is dead after a crash in Ohio, with three minors being transported to multiple hospitals.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 146 near Nicholson Road after they received a call of a vehicle that overturned with several people ejected.

Officials say a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV, was northwest on SR 146, when it failed to negotiate a curve and went right side of the roadway, and then left after an overcorrection and overturned several times.

The driver, 35-year-old Stefany M. Myers of Sarahsville, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Cambridge where she died due to her injuries.

Lelynd Davis, age 14, and Keyra Davis, age 9, of Sarahsville, were taken to Akron’s Children’s Hospital by med-flight with serious injuries.

Landyn Davis, age 12, of Sarahsville, was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Cambridge by ambulance and then transferred to Akron’s Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say alcohol and drugs are not suspected but those involved were not wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.