Skunkfest is back in Ohio for the 22nd year.

Skunkfest 2023 will be September 9 from 10am-4pm in North Ridgeville, Ohio.

The event will include games, a DJ, raffles, vendors, speakers, other animals, food, and a skunk costume contest. There will also be other games including Skunk Run and Best Detective.

There will also be a judging for the officials Skunkfest King and Queen and Prince and Princess.

Entry fee is $10 per skunk and $5.00 for each additional skunk.

Skunks must always be carried, on a leash, or in a carrier.