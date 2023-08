A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Ohio tonight, Saturday, August 19, on State Route 7.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeport Police will be conducting an OVI checkpoint on State Route 7 on Adena Street in Belmont County.

The OVI checkpoint will be held from 10pm-2am.

The Patrol said the checkpoint is funded by federal grants and is used to deter and intercept impaired driver