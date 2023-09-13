CINCINNATI — A Star Wars impersonator, has died by apparent suicide after being indicted of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, news outlets report

Stevens, well known by many as Fluke Skywalker, used his resemblance to Mark Hamill to impersonate the “Star Wars” character.

He made appearances at charity events for children, and according to WLWT5, he also used GoFundMe and other local events to raise money to buy toys for children.

It’s reported that on July 26, Stevens was indicted on 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

Court documents describe explicit videos and photos of child pornography found on Stevens’ cell phone, in which young girls are being sexually abused by different men, according to news outlets

Investigators said they do not believe Stephens was involved in producing the images.

