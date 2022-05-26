On May 8, Trooper Trevor L. Koontz was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

Sergeant Koontz will remain at his current assignment at the Steubenville Post to serve as an assistant post commander.

Sergeant Koontz began his Patrol career in November 2012 as a member of the 154th Academy Class.

He earned his commission in April of the following year and has been assigned to the Steubenville Post throughout his career.

In 2017, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement.

In 2019, he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year, he also earned the Criminal Patrol Award twice.

Sergeant Koontz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Seton Hill University in 2012.

