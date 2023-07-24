A SWAT team was reportedly called into Put-In-Bay Ohio to control a large crowd of nearly 20,000 people after multiple fights broke out.

Put-in-Bay Police contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office with help from other nearby counties for assistance. More than 30 SWAT members assisted on the island according to reports.

WTOL reports that the ferry service was worried they were going to lose control of the dock.

Officials were able to break up the majority of the fights and two people were arrested.

It’s unclear what lead to the fights.

