Deputies in Ohio say they found a syringe, meth, and fentanyl after a traffic stop.

Monroe County deputies say they performed a traffic stop on State Route 7 in Hannibal, Ohio.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a Nathan Griffith, and the passenger was identified as a Cole Mullett from New Martinsville, Wv.

Deputies say along with a syringe, meth, and fentanyl they also found baggies, scales and cash from Mullett.

The driver Nathan Griffith was cited for No Driver’s License and he was released.

Cole Mullett was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail for the following charges: Drug Trafficking, Possession of Meth (Bulk), and Possession of Fentanyl.