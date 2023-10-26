Looking for a new tattoo? How about one that is Halloween-themed? Some local Ohio Valley tattoo shops are having a flash sale on Halloween-inspired tattoos.

Hot Rod Tattooing & Body Piercing

Hot Rod Tattooing in Martins Ferry, Ohio will be doing a flash sale on Friday, October 27.

It is first come, first served with doors opening at noon at Hot Rods.

All designs will be for $100 and will be placed on the arm or leg only. Also, you cannot pick the artist.

Hot Rods is a cash only establishment but has an ATM on site.

If you have questions about flash sale, you can contact them at 740-633-1774

To see what designs are available, click here

Breaking Skin Tattoos & Body Piercing

Breaking Skin in Bridgeport, Ohio will be hosting their flash tattoo sale this Saturday on October 28 from 12pm-10pm or later.

Almost all designs will be $50 lined and $100 color or black and grey with free aftercare for every tattoo. Other designs may be marked up due to size and detail.

Breaking Skin will also have $13 off all piercings.

There will also be free pizza during the event with lots of giveaways and discounts on piercings and $10 t-shirts.

To see what designs are available, click here.