A teenager is dead after a fall on the campus of Ohio University.

Officials say they responded, on Sunday, to an unresponsive male on the lower level patio outside of the Baker Center on campus.

15-year-old Landon Gibson was found unconscious with visible head injuries from the fall, according to officials.

Officials say Gibson was transported by Athens EMS to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say they have no information at this time to suggest foul play.

Anyone with information on this case should contact officials at 740-593-1911.