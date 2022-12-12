AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.

The man was shot multiple times around 1 a.m. at a skate park on 990 Derby Downs Drive, according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s Hospital Emergency Department where he was later pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., the release said.

No details have been released about a potential suspect.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the release said.

The teen has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-2677.