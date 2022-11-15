Editor’s note: This story corrects the age of the victim.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives continue following up on leads in the city’s ninth homicide of the year. Now, both police and a city prosecutor are pleading with people selling items online to meet in well-lit public places to make internet sales exchanges.

An internet sale turned deadly in Warren.

Caller: “I’m pretty sure I just heard gunshots ’cause they were pretty rapid and they didn’t sound like no fireworks.”

Caller: “I just heard like five or six gunshots in the Maryland area.”

Police say 16-year-old Mye’Zavier Cannady was murdered Friday night around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say the teenager from Brunswick and two adults traveled to an address on Ogden Avenue NW to sell a PlayStation. When they went to hand over the controllers, the suspects took out a gun and the driver of the vehicle Cannady was in took off.

“Several shots were fired at the vehicle and the victim was struck several times,” said Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci.

Capt. Massucci said a Warren police officer was working at a nearby apartment complex when the officer heard the gunshots. The driver of the vehicle Cannady was in flagged over the officer and explained someone in the car had been shot. The officer followed the vehicle to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where Cannady was pronounced dead.

“This kid was 16 years old. He didn’t deserve that for a video game,” Capt. Massucci said.

“The mentality that we can pull a trigger and take lives over anything and nothing is just outrageous and terrifying,” said Warren assistant law director Traci Timko.

Investigators say they’ve had a number of internet sales gone wrong, so they’re encouraging people to use safe exchange zones like the one at the Warren Police Department to hopefully prevent a tragedy like this in the future.

“We like to believe that you’re less likely to get robbed and shot when you’re in the parking lot of the police department under cameras,” Timko said.

At this point, the suspects are unknown, but detectives continue to investigate.

“We do have some leads on this case so I do believe it’s possible that we could solve this,” Capt. Massucci said.