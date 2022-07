ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for you to join their ranks!

Any young man or woman between the ages of 18 and 34, with a high school diploma or GED, valid drivers license, and is a U.S. citizen can take the test!

The Recruitment PT Test is on July 20th at St. Clairsville High School Stadium!

Sign-in time is 7:45 AM and the test starts at 8 AM.

It consists of push-ups, sit-ups, and and 1.5 mile run.

You can RSVP via email at cawatts@dps.ohio.gov.