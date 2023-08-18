Officials say three men have been arrested after they found fentanyl, cocaine, and ecstasy.

The Jefferson County Drug Task Force said they excused search warrants on South Fifth Street and South Fourth Street in Steubenville and on County Road 28 in Jefferson County.

Officials say 28-year-old Jefferson Cunningham, 25-year-old Thomas Cunningham, and 20-Year-old Cinquan Dunn, all from Chicago were arrested without incident.

Officials say they seized four firearms, fentanyl, cocaine, and ecstasy, and U.S. currency.

All three males were taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center.

The investigation is ongoing