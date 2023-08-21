A summons is being requested for a man, while two other men were charged with disorderly conduct after they allegedly ate California gas gummies.

Deputies say they responded to Warren Township, Ohio about a reported overdose.

According to deputies, all three males admitted to consuming California gas gummies, while they were working at a plant.

The name of the plant was not given at this time.

Deputies say the males had a difficult time understanding the questions being asked.

Medical attention was given and a summons is being requested for Javen Wendell Franklin, age, 18, from Stockport, OH. Joseph X. Stevens, age 18 from Lowell Ohio, and Cole Timothy Robinson, age 24 from Cutler, OH were charged with disorderly conduct.

California gas gummies are a name-brand of infused gummies.