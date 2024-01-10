Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is coming to Ohio to speak at Ohio University.

Hawk will be part of the Kennedy Lecture Series and will speak to the public on Tuesday, January 30 at 7:30 pm at the Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium.

The event is free to the public and is first come, first served with doors opening at 6:30 pm.

Hawk turned professional in skateboarding at the age of 14. He is a 16-time X games medalist, a 12 time world champion, he created his own brand that includes Birdhouse Skateboards and Hawk Clothing

Hawk is also known for his video game series, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Ohio University’s Kennedy Lecture Series was established in 1962 by a gift from OHIO alumni and stalwart supporters Edwin L. and Ruth Kennedy. The Kennedy Lecture Series aims to bring speakers who appeal to a broad cross-section of the OHIO community to the Athens Campus to discuss significant issues in American life.